6 Reasons Some Women's Libidos Are Less Affected By Menopause, From Research

Taken together, the physical symptoms aside, these results suggest that having a healthy relationship to your sexuality, in general, may be one of the most important factors for determining how our libido and sexual functioning shifts later in life.

"These results are consistent with the findings of prior studies and emphasize that factors other than use of hormone therapy, such as higher importance of sex, positive attitudes toward sex, satisfaction with one's partner, and fewer genitourinary symptoms associated with menopause, appear to be protective and are linked to better sexual function across the menopause transition," NAMS medical director Stephanie Faubion, M.D., MBA, said in a news release.

Using MHT wasn't linked with better sexual function, but the women who used MHT were among the most likely to experience these positive sexual experiences, including better relationship quality, more intimate relationships, and a more positive attitude toward sex, including a better quality sex life and more positive body esteem.

Who was more at risk of experiencing sexual dysfunction? Women who have anxious thoughts during and about sex and those with more severe menopausal symptoms.