Bloom also said talking through health practices with people he trusts also helps him resist bigger overhauls. When he recently thought about wearing a continuous glucose monitor for a couple of weeks, he raised it with a physician friend, who asked him, "Well, what do you hope to learn from that?" His physician had already said he was healthy, his blood work was good, and he had energy. She helped him see that there was no need for to tangle himself up in that information.