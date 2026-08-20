Millions Are Tracking This Health Metric — But Do They Need To?
Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) have become a popular way to get a window into what happens inside the body after a meal, during a workout, or overnight.
Originally developed for people with diabetes, they're now being used by plenty of people without the condition to learn more about their metabolism.
The appeal is easy to understand. If you can see your glucose in real time, shouldn't that help you make better choices? In a recent review1, researchers took a closer look at whether that's actually the case.
About the review
CGMs use a small sensor placed just under the skin to continuously measure glucose, giving you more frequent readings than traditional finger-stick testing.
While they're well established for diabetes management, their use has expanded to people without the condition.
The review looked at systematic reviews, meta-analyses of randomized controlled trials, and clinical guidelines to assess CGM use in nonpregnant adults. The researchers focused on blood sugar control, low blood sugar, and people's experiences with using CGMs.
The clearest benefit is in type 2 diabetes
For people with type 2 diabetes, CGMs have a fairly solid evidence base. Across randomized trials, using a CGM was associated with an average 0.3% reduction in HbA1c compared with finger-stick testing or usual care.
HbA1c reflects average blood sugar over roughly the past two to three months, so this suggests CGMs can help people with type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar more effectively.
Outside of that group, the evidence is much less certain. There was limited evidence for people with type 2 diabetes who weren't taking glucose-lowering medication, as well as people with prediabetes or obesity who didn't have diabetes.
There also isn't enough evidence to show that people without diabetes get meaningful health benefits from wearing a CGM for general health tracking.
More glucose data isn't automatically better
A CGM can show exactly how your glucose changes after a meal, during exercise, or overnight. But a temporary rise in blood sugar after eating is normal, not necessarily a sign that something is wrong.
For someone without diabetes, tracking these fluctuations could provide useful information, but it could also create unnecessary concern about normal changes.
That's why the researchers argue that CGMs should be used for a specific health or clinical goal rather than automatically treated as an essential health tool. Measuring glucose and proving that tracking it improves health are two different things.
How to use the information you have
If you don't have diabetes and you're considering a CGM, first think about what you want to learn from it. If you have a specific metabolic concern, talk with your healthcare provider about whether CGM data could help.
Otherwise, you can support healthy blood sugar without monitoring every rise and dip. Eating meals with protein and fiber, taking a short walk after eating, and getting consistent sleep are all practical ways to support glucose regulation.
The takeaway
CGMs have a clear role in helping people with type 2 diabetes manage blood sugar, but their benefits for people without diabetes remain uncertain. For now, they're better viewed as a targeted tool than a must-have health device.