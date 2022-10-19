Why Sleep Is Your Kid's Best Friend — And How To Help Them Get More Of It

It’s not just in your head: your kiddo really does get bigger overnight. Studies have connected sleep duration and physical growth starting in infancy, through toddlerhood, and beyond. Once our kiddo starts sawing logs (and gets into “slow wave” sleep), the secretion of growth hormone increases. And these hormones are directly connected to body length. Sleep keeps their bodies growing, but also benefits motor skill learning (think: learning to pick up Cheerios). It even plays a role in overseeing inflammation, meaning their sleep is connected to immunity too.

