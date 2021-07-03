Like I often say, everything is skin care—your sex life included! Yes, a healthy sex life can improve your skin’s appearance, decrease stress, and a few other good-for-your-body things. (We’ll get to it in a second.) That’s exactly why double board-certified dermatologist and psychiatrist Amy Wechsler, M.D., asks her patients about their sex lives when they come in for a consultation or appointment. Yes, usually to their surprise.

Here, why this expert wants you to make sex and pleasure a priority.