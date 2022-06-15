 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
Can Retinol Fade Your Freckles? The Answer May Surprise You

Can Retinol Fade Your Freckles? The Answer May Surprise You

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Yikes — So *This* Is A Retinol Side Effect We Haven't Heard Yet

Image by Guille Faingold / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 15, 2022 — 14:02 PM

Retinols are powerful, to say the least. The vitamin A derivatives are lauded for treating acne, promoting collagen production, and improving the look of fine lines, tone, and texture; but because they are so potent, they also typically include some common side effects. For instance, you may experience a period of initial dryness, redness, irritation, and increased sun sensitivity when embarking on your retinol journey. I repeat: Retinol is a powerful skin care player.

However, I was a bit shocked when scrolling through beauty TikTok to find countless videos reporting one side effect you probably wouldn’t expect. 

Can retinol fade your freckles?

I consulted the experts to answer this very intriguing question: Can retinol fade your freckles? Here’s the short and shocking answer: Absolutely

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(39)
postbiotic body lotion

“Retinol helps increase cell turnover and therefore can help lighten freckles,” clean cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline explains. This makes sense, given that freckles are actually just a sunspot in a different form.

In some people, the excess of melanin caused by UV exposure can appear as a spread of freckles, while sun spots are the typical result for others. This is because the ability to freckle is genetic, as board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD previously told mbg. We’ve covered how freckles develop before, so feel free to check that out if you want to learn more. But essentially, if your freckles are induced by photodamage of the skin (as opposed to the ones that are genetically determined and tend to appear during early childhood), you may see them fade with products that increase cell turnover.

Perhaps there’s another layer to this topic: If you use retinol or retinoids, your skin is more likely to burn. “Sunscreen should be used diligently with retinol in order to avoid further pigmentation and rash,” Koestline says. So while the retinol or retinoid may accelerate the fading of freckles, the increased sun protection may also play a significant role in preventing your present freckles from getting darker and the development of new ones. 

Either way, it seems that you’re more likely to experience fading freckles if you’re using a vitamin A topical product, sunscreen, and practicing sun care in general.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

While freckles may seem very different from hyperpigmentation and dark spots, they are still caused by UV exposure at the end of the day. Using retinol and retinoid products increases cell turnover, thus lightening spots of all kinds, freckles included. Now, if you love your freckles and want to keep up their appearance sans sun damage, here’s a step-by-step tutorial from makeup artists on how to nail the fake freckle look.  

postbiotic body lotion
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(39)
postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(39)
postbiotic body lotion
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

A Boxing Coach Says This Is Her Go-To Collagen Powder For Strong Hair & Nails*

Hannah Frye
A Boxing Coach Says This Is Her Go-To Collagen Powder For Strong Hair & Nails*
Beauty

Looking To Lighten Melasma Or Dark Spots? Find A Product With This Ingredient

Hannah Frye
Looking To Lighten Melasma Or Dark Spots? Find A Product With This Ingredient
Integrative Health

I'm A Longevity Specialist & These Are The 4 Products I Rely On For Deep Sleep

Emma Loewe
I'm A Longevity Specialist & These Are The 4 Products I Rely On For Deep Sleep
Functional Food

I've Tried 30+ Daily Harvest Items – Here's My Honest Review

Braelyn Wood
I've Tried 30+ Daily Harvest Items – Here's My Honest Review
Integrative Health

Do You Need An 'Internal Shower?' TikTok’s Latest Detox Drink Trend, Explained

Morgan Chamberlain
Do You Need An 'Internal Shower?' TikTok’s Latest Detox Drink Trend, Explained
Mental Health

A Neuroscientist's 7 Simple Tricks To Learn & Work More Productively With ADHD

Daniel Amen, M.D.
A Neuroscientist's 7 Simple Tricks To Learn & Work More Productively With ADHD
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Did You Know These Sneaky (& Common) Foods Can Have Mold In Them?

Olivia Giacomo
Did You Know These Sneaky (& Common) Foods Can Have Mold In Them?
Integrative Health

The One Probiotic That's Helping People Poop Regularly & Smoothly*

Abby Moore
The One Probiotic That's Helping People Poop Regularly & Smoothly*
Recipes

This Creamy Sun Dried Tomato Dip Offers Some Major Brain-Boosting Benefits

Merrell Readman
This Creamy Sun Dried Tomato Dip Offers Some Major Brain-Boosting Benefits
Integrative Health

Eating An Anti-Inflammatory Diet Increases Brain Size, Research Reveals

Morgan Chamberlain
Eating An Anti-Inflammatory Diet Increases Brain Size, Research Reveals
Functional Food

This Little-Known Seed Is Packed With Antioxidants & Supports Brain Health

Kristine Thomason
This Little-Known Seed Is Packed With Antioxidants & Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

Got A Dad Who's Invested In Longevity? This Is The Perfect Gift

Jason Wachob
Got A Dad Who's Invested In Longevity? This Is The Perfect Gift
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-retinol-fades-your-freckles-how-to-freckle-safely
postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
postbiotic body lotion

Your article and new folder have been saved!