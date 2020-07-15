Why Overeaters Anonymous Didn't Work For Me

They have a lot of mantras like this. And it's true — most things will work if you put in the effort. However, reading all of their literature, staying in touch with your sponsor (or being a sponsor), attending the meetings, and attending the special events takes almost as much time as a having a second job. Then they also ask you to volunteer for events (so that you remain accountable) and donate money to each meeting you attend. If you have a lot of time and money on your hands, maybe this would not be an issue.