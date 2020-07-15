Why Overeaters Anonymous Didn't Work For Me

I went from weighing about 300 pounds to weighing around 150 and have kept all but 20 pounds off for five years now. It wasn’t until a few months after I had lost most of the weight that I noticed I'd developed a food addiction problem. When I was obese, I ate badly and I ate obscene amounts of food, but foods (especially sweet foods) never tormented my mind all day long like they did after I lost weight. I fixated and obsessed about foods more than I ever did in my life.

I attended many Overeaters Anonymous meetings for a few months. I never felt like it was appropriate for me, but I gave it a solid effort. There's a possibility that meetings are vastly different in other areas of the country, but I can only speak on the meetings held in my area in the Pacific Northwest and from the information listed on the program’s website.

Here are some reasons why Overeater’s Anonymous is not appropriate for everyone: