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Our Ovaries Do Much More Than We Give Them Credit For
For years, I have sat across from women in my office who know something in their bodies is changing.
They may be sleeping differently. Their energy has shifted. Their cholesterol suddenly looks different. They may feel less strong, less clear, or simply less like themselves.
Too often, these changes are treated as isolated problems.
I have come to see them differently.
As an OB/GYN who has spent my career caring for women across every stage of life, I believe the ovary gives us an extraordinary lens into female health and aging. We have traditionally thought about ovarian function primarily through the lens of fertility and reproduction. But its relevance extends far beyond whether or not a woman can become pregnant.
Honoring what the ovaries can teach us
As ovarian hormones begin to change, other systems in the body are changing too. That does not mean hormones explain everything, or that the ovary can predict exactly how a woman will age. It means this transition can give us a reason to look more closely.
For much of modern medicine, women have often entered conversations about prevention too late, after cardiovascular risk has accumulated, after bone has been lost, or after strength and metabolic health have begun to decline.
What if we paid attention earlier?
What if changes in ovarian function were not viewed simply as the end of one biological chapter, but as an opportunity to become more intentional about the decades ahead?
I started looking deeper
That idea has fundamentally shaped the way I practice medicine.
It is also why I wanted to bring this conversation to the TEDx stage.
There are certain conversations I can have with one woman at a time in my office. But there are others that need a much larger room.
Women deserve to understand their bodies not only in the context of reproduction, but in the context of their entire lifespan. We need a broader conversation about what happens in midlife, what those changes may be telling us, and how we can use that information to become more proactive about our future health.
The goal is not to make women afraid of aging. It is quite the opposite. It is to give women more agency within it.
The takeaway
Your 40s and 50s should not simply be a period you “get through.” They can be some of the most important years for understanding where your health is headed and for asking better questions about your heart, bones, muscle, metabolic health, and long term independence.
The ovary is only one part of that story. But I believe it is a part we have underestimated for far too long.
In my TEDxBoston talk, I explore why this window in a woman’s life deserves our attention and what it could mean for the way we think about women’s health, aging, and prevention.
Because perhaps the conversation we have been having about the female body has been too small.
And perhaps it is time to widen it.
Dr. Jila Senemar is a board-certified OB/GYN with over 20 years of experience specializing in menopause, hormone therapy, and metabolic health.
Based in Miami, she is dedicated to providing personalized, evidence-based care to help women thrive at every stage of life. Dr. Jila completed her residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and has served as an assistant professor at the University of Miami. She is fluent in English and Spanish, bringing a multicultural perspective to her practice.
As the founder of JilaMD and the Miami Menopause Collective, she integrates the latest research from the North American Menopause Society into tailored treatment plans focused on longevity and wellness. A recognized leader in women’s health, she is an active member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Florida Obstetrics and Gynecology Society.
Dr. Jila is also a published author in gynecologic surgery and adolescent medicine. Known for her compassionate approach, she empowers women with innovative, patient-centered care.
More from the author:
peri/menopause Master ClassLearn more
More from the author:
peri/menopause Master ClassLearn more
Dr. Jila Senemar is a board-certified OB/GYN with over 20 years of experience specializing in menopause, hormone therapy, and metabolic health.
Based in Miami, she is dedicated to providing personalized, evidence-based care to help women thrive at every stage of life. Dr. Jila completed her residency at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and has served as an assistant professor at the University of Miami. She is fluent in English and Spanish, bringing a multicultural perspective to her practice.
As the founder of JilaMD and the Miami Menopause Collective, she integrates the latest research from the North American Menopause Society into tailored treatment plans focused on longevity and wellness. A recognized leader in women’s health, she is an active member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Florida Obstetrics and Gynecology Society.
Dr. Jila is also a published author in gynecologic surgery and adolescent medicine. Known for her compassionate approach, she empowers women with innovative, patient-centered care.