The French Girl Secret Ingredient That Calms Anxiety And Inflammation

How would you like to adopt a beauty product that's all natural, serves multiple purposes, finds its place in the bedroom and the kitchen, and is a favorite with French women?

Let me introduce you to the many virtues of orange blossom water. Orange blossom water is distilled from the flower of the bitter orange tree, which grows all around the Mediterranean. Delicately citrusy and floral, its scent is remarkably refreshing and can be used as an alcohol-free fragrance, especially in summer. French women will dab a few drops behind their ears and on both wrists and walk out into the sunshine.