Not only do these powerhouse seeds have essential nutrients, but they're also incredibly versatile and can fit into your diet in countless ways. Some of our favorites? Include the seeds as a crunchy salad ingredient, blend them into a smoothie, sprinkle them on soups, or roast them with some flavorful spices for a simple, crispy snack. Or you can always grab a handful and nibble away—when it comes to recipe inspiration, this seed has quite the range.