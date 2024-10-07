Is This Underrated Botanical The Secret To Calm, Supple Skin? 

What's more, neroli oil actually has some skin-supporting abilities: In addition to its warm, inviting scent, researchers in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, classified neroli as a "strong antioxidant"1 with antimicrobial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties—all of which can comfort your skin and help it appear more supple and vibrant. "With high antioxidants and cell regeneration properties, neroli oil can produce an amazing overall glow," Australian dermatologist Daniel Lanzer, M.B., FACD, once shared with mbg. You can read all about neroli oil's beauty benefits here, but just know that its advantages extend way beyond a comforting aroma.