So for our neroli postbiotic body lotion, we felt confident selecting a naturally-derived bitter orange flower extract to include in our fragrance blend (with the help of a French-based, family-owned fragrance house that specializes in natural, sustainable, and clean ingredients). In this robust neroli note, we used not only the essential oil itself but also a terpene variation extracted from pine trees. Remember: It can take quite a lot of natural resources to extract many of the most prized essential oils; this terpene extract is more widely available than its flower counterpart.

On the flip-side, we knew that bergamot essential oil—which does come from citrus fruit—can be way too acidic and disruptive for those with sensitive skin, so we used a responsible synthetic variation of bergamot to make sure our lotion stays super gentle. That being said, it’s important to think critically about which fragrances are most suitable for the skin (and the environment, too), but not all essential oils are unfit for drier, sensitive skin types. Still, you should patch test to make sure you don’t face any irritation, but it is possible to enjoy a refreshing, comforting scent without sacrificing your skin barrier.