 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
Is This Underrated Botanical The Secret To Calm, Supple Skin? 

Is This Underrated Botanical The Secret To Calm, Supple Skin? 

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Is This Underrated Botanical The Secret To Calm, Supple Skin?

Image by Nabi Tang / Stocksy

May 3, 2022 — 9:32 AM

If your skin runs sensitive, chances are your guard flies up every time you hear the word fragrance. You see, even 100% natural fragrances (essential oils and the like) have the potential to trigger irritation for some, so when you hear fragrance and skin-soothing uttered in the same breath? You might raise a brow. 

Hear us out: Not all naturally-derived fragrances are harsh on the skin. In fact, some are known for their calming, gentle properties—like neroli oil.

Why neroli oil is A+ for sensitive skin. 

Neroli is quite the popular essential oil (EO), as it offers a floral, citrusy, almost spicy aroma. Despite its crisp scent, though, it’s not actually a citrus essential oil (like lemon or grapefruit); and thus, it’s not as potent. Rather, neroli oil comes from the flowers of the bitter orange, which makes it a gentler, calming botanical that's way more appropriate for reactive skin.

What’s more, neroli oil actually has some skin-supporting abilities: In addition to its warm, inviting scent, researchers in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, classified neroli as a "strong antioxidant” with antimicrobial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties—all of which can comfort your skin and help it appear more supple and vibrant. "With high antioxidants and cell regeneration properties, neroli oil can produce an amazing overall glow,” Australian dermatologist Daniel Lanzer, M.B., FACD, once shared with mbg. You can read all about neroli oil’s beauty benefits here, but just know that its advantages extend way beyond a comforting aroma. 

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(34)
postbiotic body lotion

So for our neroli postbiotic body lotion, we felt confident selecting a naturally-derived bitter orange flower extract to include in our fragrance blend (with the help of a French-based, family-owned fragrance house that specializes in natural, sustainable, and clean ingredients). In this robust neroli note, we used not only the essential oil itself but also a terpene variation extracted from pine trees. Remember: It can take quite a lot of natural resources to extract many of the most prized essential oils; this terpene extract is more widely available than its flower counterpart. 

On the flip-side, we knew that bergamot essential oil—which does come from citrus fruit—can be way too acidic and disruptive for those with sensitive skin, so we used a responsible synthetic variation of bergamot to make sure our lotion stays super gentle. That being said, it’s important to think critically about which fragrances are most suitable for the skin (and the environment, too), but not all essential oils are unfit for drier, sensitive skin types. Still, you should patch test to make sure you don’t face any irritation, but it is possible to enjoy a refreshing, comforting scent without sacrificing your skin barrier.  

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

You may think essential oils and sensitive skin should not mix, but it actually depends on the source of those EOs you’re slathering on. For instance, neroli oil comes from the bitter orange flower and is a far gentler botanical than other potent extracts. So, yes, our neroli postbiotic body lotion may still be OK for skin types that have finicky—and it offers the most delightful scent.

However, always defer to your own skin needs—if you know EOs trigger a reaction for you, no need to push your limits. That's why we also have a fragrance free version that sensitive skin-identifying folks rave about.

postbiotic body lotion
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(34)
postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(34)
postbiotic body lotion
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has...

More On This Topic

Home

If You Buy Sparkling Water All The Time, You Need To Read This

Braelyn Wood
If You Buy Sparkling Water All The Time, You Need To Read This
Beauty

This Powerful Exfoliator Is My Secret To Vibrant Skin Without Blemishes

Braelyn Wood
This Powerful Exfoliator Is My Secret To Vibrant Skin Without Blemishes
Spirituality

Mercury Retrograde Nears: Here's How To Navigate Its Tricky "Shadow Period"

Natasha Levinger
Mercury Retrograde Nears: Here's How To Navigate Its Tricky "Shadow Period"
Personal Growth

This Rare Personality Type Can Be Overly Empathetic — Are You One Of Them?

Sarah Regan
This Rare Personality Type Can Be Overly Empathetic — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

A 5-Minute Astrology Mapping Practice To Find Your True Purpose

Kayse Budd M.D.
A 5-Minute Astrology Mapping Practice To Find Your True Purpose
Beauty

The Unexpected Makeup Trick That Will Keep Concealer From Creasing

Alexandra Engler
The Unexpected Makeup Trick That Will Keep Concealer From Creasing
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Are Your Vitamin C Levels Where You Need Them To Be? Here's How To Check

Korin Miller
Are Your Vitamin C Levels Where You Need Them To Be? Here's How To Check
Love

Most Couples Break Up Over This — But They Shouldn't, According To A Therapist

Deborah J. Fox, MSW
Most Couples Break Up Over This — But They Shouldn't, According To A Therapist
Integrative Health

Avoid These 6 Foods If You Want To Sleep Through The Entire Night

Sarah Regan
Avoid These 6 Foods If You Want To Sleep Through The Entire Night
Functional Food

6 Simple Tips For Spring-Cleaning Your Nutrition Habits, From A Dietitian

Merrell Readman
6 Simple Tips For Spring-Cleaning Your Nutrition Habits, From A Dietitian
Motivation

How This Cyclist Is Working To Make The Outdoors More Welcoming To All

Kristine Thomason
How This Cyclist Is Working To Make The Outdoors More Welcoming To All
Spirituality

What Astrologers Want You To Know About The (Chaotic) Energy Of May 2022

The AstroTwins
What Astrologers Want You To Know About The (Chaotic) Energy Of May 2022
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-neroli-oil-is-great-for-sensitive-skin
postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier, available in unscented and neroli

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
postbiotic body lotion

Your article and new folder have been saved!