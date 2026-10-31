Older Adults With Sarcopenia May Be Losing Muscle Unevenly
A flight of stairs can reveal a lot about your strength. If your legs feel less steady or getting up from a chair takes more effort than it used to, changes in muscle strength could be part of the picture.
One age-related condition, sarcopenia, involves losing muscle mass and strength, but does it affect the whole body equally?
A new study1 explored how muscle is distributed across the arms, legs, and trunk in older adults with this condition, uncovering a pattern that could help explain why lower-body strength deserves extra attention as we age.
About the study
Researchers examined 231 hospitalized adults ages 60 and older, including 60 with sarcopenia. This condition involves losing muscle mass and strength, which can affect physical function and make daily activities more difficult.
Participants were assessed using standard criteria that considered muscle mass, grip strength, and physical performance, such as walking speed. Researchers then used a body composition device to measure muscle mass in the arms, legs, and trunk, comparing how it was distributed between participants with and without sarcopenia.
The legs showed a greater muscle deficit
Among participants without sarcopenia, muscle mass was distributed relatively evenly across the arms, legs, and trunk.
Those with sarcopenia, however, had significantly less relative muscle mass in their legs than in their arms or trunk. This pattern remained even after researchers accounted for other health factors and differences in fluid distribution, which can affect body composition measurements.
The findings suggest that muscle loss associated with sarcopenia may be more pronounced in the lower body rather than affecting all regions equally.
The study captured muscle distribution at a single point in time, so it can't show how muscle loss develops or whether this pattern applies to older adults generally. Since participants were hospitalized, the results may not reflect those of healthier adults living independently.
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Why leg muscle matters for healthy aging
Your legs do a lot of the heavy lifting in everyday life. Walking, climbing stairs, standing up from a chair, and recovering your balance all depend on lower-body strength.
When leg muscles weaken, these tasks can become more difficult, potentially limiting mobility and increasing the risk of falls. Illness, hospitalization, joint pain, and prolonged periods of sitting can also reduce how much you use your leg muscles, making it harder to maintain strength.
That's why muscle health isn't just about how much muscle you have overall. Where you maintain that muscle matters, too, particularly when it comes to staying active and independent as you age.
How to keep your legs strong as you age
You don't need an elaborate workout routine to start building lower-body strength. A few practical habits can help you work these muscles into your week.
- Practice sit-to-stands: Stand up from a sturdy chair and sit back down with control. Use your hands for support if needed, then gradually reduce assistance as your strength improves.
- Add squats or other lower-body exercises: Choose movements suited to your current fitness and mobility. A physical therapist or qualified trainer can help you find safe options if you have pain, balance concerns, or limited mobility.
- Make strength training a regular habit: Aim to work your major muscle groups, including your legs, at least twice a week, adjusting the intensity to your abilities and health needs.
- Don't ignore changes in mobility: New weakness, slower walking, or increasing difficulty with stairs or standing up deserve attention. A healthcare professional can assess your strength and physical function and help identify potential causes.
The takeaway
Strong legs help keep everyday life on your terms, from running errands to getting around without assistance.
Since sarcopenia may affect leg muscle disproportionately, lower-body strength deserves more than a passing thought in your fitness routine.