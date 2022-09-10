Why a metabolic scientist loves collagen for healthy nails.

It makes sense why Bikman would see such fabulous results from collagen. Your nails consist of keratin, so it's important to make sure you're getting your fill of keratin-building amino acids—and collagen is involved in the production of keratin. One study even showed that when participants took 2.5 grams of collagen peptides daily for 24 weeks, their nail health was better maintained, including faster growth rates, reduced breakage, and improved appearance.*

While Bikman didn't share which particular collagen supplement he prefers, he does recommend finding a formula that features vitamin C, since the antioxidant is crucial for the collagen production process.* "Vitamin C helps regulate what's called a 'redox reaction' to help create this essential peptide in collagen called hydroxyproline," he explains. (You can read more about why vitamin C is so critical in collagen supplements here.)

If you're looking for a high-quality supplement that features both hydrolyzed collagen peptides and vitamin C, check out mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+. It's one of the most innovative blends on the market (well, if we do say so ourselves) with several targeted, powerful ingredients for holistic inside-out support—including biotin, which has also been shown to support thickness and firmness of nails.* One moderately sized human study, in particular, found that those who took biotin supplements had 25 percent thicker nail beds than the placebo group.*