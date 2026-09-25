This Simple Tool May Help Take The Edge Off Persistent Low Back Pain
Back pain that sticks around can make even ordinary movements feel like a negotiation. Bending down, sitting for too long, or getting through a workout can all become more complicated when your lower back is acting up.
And while staying active is important, that's not always easy when movement hurts.
A recent randomized clinical trial1 tested whether adding a soft lumbar belt to usual care could make things easier for people with persistent low back pain.
The results suggest this simple support may have a useful role alongside other treatments.
About the study
Researchers studied 168 adults with nonspecific low back pain, meaning pain without one clearly identifiable cause.
Participants had been experiencing pain for one to six months, and about 60% were women.
Half wore a soft, flexible lumbar belt for four to eight hours during the day for 12 weeks, alongside their usual care. The other half continued usual care alone, which included staying active and using their usual pain medication as needed.
Researchers assessed both groups after four and 12 weeks, looking at disability, pain, and medication use. Disability refers to how much back pain interferes with everyday activities.
The belt group had less pain and disability
After 12 weeks, more than 60% of people in the belt group had at least a 30% improvement in disability, compared with about 40% of those receiving usual care alone.
Pain improved, too. The belt group reported less pain both at rest and during activity, with differences appearing by four weeks and continuing through the end of the trial.
They also used less pain medication overall, including fewer nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).
The belt was generally well tolerated. Side effects were mild, including temporary skin irritation and discomfort, and no serious complications were linked to the device.
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Why might a back belt help
The idea isn't to let the belt do the work of your back muscles. Instead, it may provide gentle support and increase awareness of how you're holding and moving your lower back.
That could be useful when pain makes movement feel intimidating.
People who expect a movement to hurt may start avoiding it, which can make staying active more difficult. The researchers suggest that making movement more comfortable could help people keep moving instead of guarding against pain.
Still, these findings apply to a specific group. The participants had nonspecific low back pain lasting one to six months, so the results don't necessarily apply to sudden injuries or pain caused by a specific condition, such as a herniated disc.
What to know before trying one
The belt was tested alongside usual care, not instead of it. Everyone in the trial was encouraged to stay physically active, so wearing a belt shouldn't mean stopping movement or other treatment.
If you're considering one, a doctor or physical therapist can help determine whether it's appropriate for your type of back pain. Participants wore the belt for four to eight hours during daytime activity rather than all day or while sleeping.
One limitation is that participants knew whether they were wearing a belt, which could have influenced how they reported pain and disability.
So while the results are promising, one trial can't tell us whether lumbar belts will work for everyone.
The takeaway
A soft lumbar belt helped people with persistent, nonspecific low back pain experience less pain and disability over 12 weeks.
It isn't a replacement for staying active or getting appropriate care, but it could be another option to discuss if back pain keeps interfering with daily life.