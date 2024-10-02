Skip to Content
Integrative Health

This One Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier

Hannah Frye
October 02, 2024
Image by Guille Faingold / Stocksy
October 02, 2024

An outdoor stroll is a great way to get in some daily movement and embrace the fresh air. Even if it's just for 10 to 15 minutes a day, this activity can have a significant impact on both your mental and physical health.

Now, if you're looking to maximize that daily walk, listen closely: As award-winning writer and walking expert Annabel Streets shared on the mindbodygreen podcast, all you need to do is start humming. 

Allow us to break down this simple technique and how it can supercharge your stroll. 

Why you should hum while you walk

First things first: If you choose to hum a tune while you're walking, you'll be forced to breathe solely through your nose. And nasal breathing, as you may know, is important for lung health and immune function. "Your nose has the most extraordinary filtration system1," Streets says. "It manages to filter out the pollution and pathogens," which is especially helpful if you're walking in a big, bustling city.

Our mouths, on the other hand, don't have this same knack for filtering out particles. "It just goes straight into your lungs," she adds. 

Nasal breathing also releases nitric oxide, which is a molecule that plays an essential role in increasing circulation and delivering oxygen to the cells. "It's been linked to good lung health and immunity, and it helps just push blood and oxygen all the way around your body and up to your brain," says Streets. The amount of nitric oxide in the body can also influence metabolic health, mood, and sexual function. So yeah, you could say it's a pretty important molecule. 

And guess what? Humming makes nitric oxide even more powerful. "If you want to increase the amount of nitric oxide your nasal cells make, you just need to hum as you're walking," Streets explains. In fact, research shows that humming leads to a 15-fold increase in nitric oxide levels

You don't have to hum loudly, of course; just a quiet hum will suffice—perhaps to the tune of a relaxing song. Not to mention, this intentional humming and nasal breathing combo will encourage you to remain mindful during your walk, which can help ease stress and support whole-body health. That being said: Walking outside regularly is A+ for your mental and physical well-being, and humming can enhance those benefits even further. 

The takeaway

Many health experts emphasize the importance of daily movement, and walking is one way to do just that—and it's completely free. If you want to increase the benefit of your daily stroll, try humming while you walk in order to boost nitric oxide in the cells and support your lung function, immune system, circulation, mood, and more. And if you want to elevate your daily walk even more, Streets shares a few walking mistakes to avoid as well.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

