Experts clarify that the goal of this practice isn't to rid your life of dopamine but to change your relationship with it. "Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that plays a crucial role in the way the brain functions. It is impossible to 'detox' or rid the brain entirely of dopamine," says neuropsychologist Sanam Hafeez, Ph.D. She notes that it's more about practicing self-regulation than detoxification.