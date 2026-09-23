Chronic Pain Care May Be Missing This Surprisingly Simple Piece
Living with chronic pain can make everyday life feel isolating.
You might cancel plans because you're hurting, get tired of explaining how you feel, or find that even supportive people don't quite understand what you're going through.
Pain also isn't purely a physical experience. Stress, fear, loneliness, and worrying about when pain will strike can all influence how someone experiences and copes with it.
In a recent study on group medical visits, researchers explored whether regular contact with people who understood chronic pain firsthand could help address some of these challenges.
About the study
Researchers analyzed data from a larger randomized trial of integrative group medical visits at San Francisco Health Network primary care clinics.
The analysis included 16 group sessions, two focus groups, and 12 interviews involving 26 people with chronic pain.
Over 12 weeks, participants attended two-hour sessions combining medical care, pain education, mindfulness, gentle movement, and group discussion. Most had low incomes, and their average pain intensity at the start was 7.7 out of 10.
The approach was designed to look at pain from more than one angle. Along with medical care, participants learned strategies for managing pain, practiced mindfulness and movement, and spent time talking with others going through something similar.
The researchers then looked closely at what participants said and how they interacted during the sessions.
Four ways connection helped
Four types of support came up repeatedly in the sessions, each offering something different.
- Emotional support: Participants described feeling understood by people who also lived with chronic pain. They could talk openly without having to explain or defend their experience, which created a sense of safety and belonging.
- A new perspective: Watching peers manage setbacks and still find enjoyment in life helped participants rethink what they could do while living with pain. Facilitators also encouraged self-compassion, rather than treating every setback as a failure.
- Information sharing: Participants had more time to ask questions and learn from one another. Alongside formal pain education, they heard practical strategies from people who had actually tried them.
- Practical help: Support sometimes went beyond conversation. Facilitators connected people with free resources, while participants helped one another with things such as rides to appointments.
The group therefore became more than a place to talk. Participants could learn, swap ideas, work through setbacks, and see other people navigating many of the same challenges.
Why feeling understood may help with pain
Chronic pain can create a frustrating cycle.
Pain may lead you to withdraw from people, while loneliness and stress can make it harder to cope with pain. Feeling dismissed or misunderstood can add another layer of emotional strain.
The researchers suggest that group support may help break up some of that cycle. Seeing other people navigate similar challenges gave participants a chance to feel less alone and build confidence in their own ability to manage pain.
It may also help with pain catastrophizing, a pattern of getting stuck in thoughts such as "this is never going to get better" or assuming the worst when pain flares.
Pain catastrophizing is associated with greater pain and disability.
Watching peers handle difficult days, adapt their routines, and continue doing things they enjoy can offer a different way of thinking about pain.
The message isn't that pain disappears, but that it doesn't necessarily have to dictate everything you do.
This doesn't mean social support replaces medication, physical therapy, or other pain treatments. Instead, it could complement them by addressing the emotional and social sides of chronic pain that aren't always covered in a standard appointment.
How to bring more connection into your care
You don't need an exact replica of the study's program to try this approach. If chronic pain has started to feel isolating, consider:
- Find a community: Look for chronic-pain support groups through hospitals, community health centers, nonprofits, or reputable online communities.
- Ask about group care: Your provider may know about group visits, pain-management programs, or other support resources.
- Talk to someone who gets it: A friend, support-group member, or someone living with a similar condition may understand parts of your experience that others can't.
The takeaway
Chronic pain care isn't limited to treating the physical symptoms.
For some people, learning from peers and having a place to talk openly about the experience could be another useful tool alongside medical treatment.