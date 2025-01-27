Skip to Content
Integrative Health

This Functional Medicine Expert's Dessert Meditation Will Transform How You Savor Sweets

January 27, 2025
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Overhead of Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Image by Jennifer Chong / Stocksy
January 27, 2025

Here at mbg, we believe in honoring your cravings. So if you're itching for something sweet? By all means! Functional medicine expert and mbg Collective member Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, agrees: "Dessert, or any food, shouldn't be this punitive thing," he says on the mindbodygreen podcast. Rather, if you enjoy eating sweets, really enjoy them. It's a recommendation you might have heard once or twice before: Eat mindfully so you can truly savor the flavor and nutrients of your food. 

Sounds sublime, but what does "eating mindfully" even mean? Here's a quick meditation Cole loves to help enhance your eating experience—and, hey, it might even change the way you enjoy sweets. 

How a dessert meditation works

Comfort foods, like dessert, tend to have emotions attached to them: Say, for example, you baked cookies with your mother most weekends when you were little—your brain typically programs those patterns and associates the fond memories with the treat itself.

Meaning, whenever you bite into that chocolaty goodness, you may experience those same positive brain chemicals you had when you were a child. 

That being said, Cole recommends taking the time to reflect on those emotions: "Use it as a meditation of saying, 'How did this make me feel?'" he explains. Rather than berating yourself for indulging, think How do I feel after eating this cookie? Do I feel satisfied and fulfilled? Or sluggish and groggy? 

By ruminating on your emotional and physical response to the treat, Cole says you can tap into that feeling the next time you're weighing your dessert options. If you feel great after taking the last bite, you'll know that this dessert truly serves you and your sweet tooth. "But maybe you'll eat it and you'll say, 'No, this wasn't worth it,'" Cole says. "You'll remember that for the next time, and then it won't be this punitive thing." 

In other words: You won't avoid dessert as a sort of punishment or restriction; you simply might not be as interested because you'll remember how it made you feel afterward. As Cole notes, "The allure of it is gone." 

The takeaway

Consider Cole's meditation a case for eating in the present. By reflecting on your emotions and how the food makes you feel, you can do one of two things: You can enjoy—like, truly appreciate—what you're eating and how it's satisfying your body, or you can remember that the dessert itself wasn't what made you feel so great, after all (perhaps it was the memories attached to the ritual than the food itself). 

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows
Integrative Health

This Common Ingredient Wreaks Havoc On The Gut, Study Shows

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause
Women's Health

If You Struggle With Painful Sex, This Could Be The Root Cause

Taneia Surles, MPH

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail
Integrative Health

PSA: This Works Even Better Than A Sleepy Girl Mocktail

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk
Integrative Health

The Troubling Link Between Pesticides & Parkinson's Disease Risk

Hannah Frye

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues
Integrative Health

How To Stop Eating Out Of Boredom & Tap Into Your Hunger Cues

Morgan Chamberlain

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox
Integrative Health

The Skin-Soothing Bath An Herbalist Draws When She Needs A Detox

Kami McBride

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination
Mental Health

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist & This Habit Can Scientifically Help Procrastination

Jamie Schneider

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs
Women's Health

Why Some Women Get A Period Flu & How To Manage It, From MDs

Abby Moore

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare
Integrative Health

These Stomach-Soothing Essential Oils Are Nausea's Worst Nightmare

Jennifer Chesak

