About 50% Of The Population Has This Gene Mutation — Why Creatine May Help
Creatine is best known for its role in muscle energy and exercise performance. But it also connects to the body’s methylation cycle and, potentially, common variants in the MTHFR gene.
Roughly half of the population1 carries at least one variant in the MTHFR gene. This gene helps regulate folate metabolism and supports the production of methyl groups, which are essential for processes like DNA repair, neurotransmitter balance, and homocysteine regulation. When methylation pathways aren't functioning optimally, homocysteine may build up in the blood, and high homocysteine levels have been linked to cardiovascular concerns.
When MTHFR activity is reduced, methylation capacity may be less efficient in some individuals. While creatine is not a “treatment” for MTHFR variants, it may act as a potential way to reduce demand on the methylation cycle.
Why creatine is linked to methylation
The body can make creatine on its own using amino acids (arginine, glycine, and methionine). But this internal production comes at a cost as it requires methyl groups donated by S-adenosylmethionine (SAMe). Estimates suggest that creatine synthesis accounts for a significant share of the body’s daily methylation demand.
When you’re not getting creatine from diet or supplements, your body has to “spend” methyl groups to make it. So if creatine is supplemented, endogenous creatine production may decrease, potentially sparing methyl groups for other essential processes.
What the research shows
Human research on this topic is still quite limited, but several studies provide early clues.
In one controlled trial, creatine supplementation reduced plasma homocysteine levels2 in healthy adults, suggesting a potential shift in methyl group utilization and homocysteine metabolism. One cast study found that taking 5 grams of creatine a day for a month reduced plasma homocysteine from 33.3 to 17.1 µmol/L.
More recent work has shown mixed results. Some studies replicate modest reductions in homocysteine or related metabolites, while others find no significant change depending on dose, population, and baseline nutrient status.
Overall, the findings suggest a possible effect on one-carbon metabolism. But the response appears variable and not yet consistent enough to draw firm conclusions.
Why this matters for MTHFR variants
For individuals with MTHFR variants, the idea is not that creatine “fixes” a gene mutation. Instead, it may help reduce metabolic pressure on a pathway that is already operating with reduced efficiency in some contexts.
This could be particularly relevant in situations where methyl demand is high—such as stress, aging, low dietary protein intake, or low creatine consumption (e.g., vegetarian or low-meat diets).
That said, it’s important to emphasize that this is still a hypothesis-driven area of nutrition science. The body tightly regulates methylation through multiple redundant systems, and not everyone with an MTHFR variant experiences functional changes in methylation markers or health outcomes.
How to think about creatine supplementation
For general health and cognitive or muscular support, creatine monohydrate remains the most studied form. A typical evidence-based dose is 5 grams per day, taken consistently (yes, even on rest days).
This option pairs 5 grams of creatine monohydrate with 2 grams of taurine, and women swear by it for building muscle without the bloat. And if you're intrigued by creatine's brain health benefits, this is the one for you.
While there is interest in how creatine may intersect with methylation pathways, current research does not suggest dosing differently for individuals with MTHFR variants.
The takeaway
Creatine may indirectly reduce demand on methylation pathways because the body uses methyl groups to make it endogenously. Early research suggests this could modestly influence markers like homocysteine in some contexts, but the evidence is still limited and inconsistent.
For now, the most established benefits of creatine remain in energy production, muscle function, and emerging areas like brain health. Its potential relationship with MTHFR is biologically plausible. But it's still an open question that needs more attention.