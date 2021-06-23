Food For Thought: Why A Brain Supplement Is The Star Of My Wellness Routine

Sometimes we just have to take a closer look at stress to realize it’s not as scary as we think. Stress is not a villain or even “the bad guy” of this story — it’s just a function of our brain waiting to be understood. As a yoga instructor, I’m passionate about the yogic teachings which define stress as a “lack of adaptability” – in other words, a failure to adjust expectations. But I also appreciate the scientific and physiological approach to stress.

The National Institute of Mental Health defines stress as “the brain’s response to any demand.” The physiological process of stress goes like this: a “demand” triggers the amygdala (the emotional center of the brain), which signals the hypothalamus. The hypothalamus then cues the physiological fight-or-flight response, and the stress-hormone cortisol trickles into the bloodstream throughout the body to create physical symptoms like increased heart rate and sensory perception, increased adrenaline, and suppression of other bodily systems like digestion. But again, rewind the tape and we’ll see that stress starts in our mind.