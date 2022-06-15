A Boxing Coach Swears By This Collagen Powder For Strong Hair & Nails
If you regularly work up a sweat, chances are you may be looking for some extra nutrition or hydration support—like larger meals, extra snacks, and a reusable water bottle (or two) on-hand. Nobody knows this better than fitness coaches and professional athletes, who are constantly getting their heart rate pumping.
And for boxing coach and fitness trainer Ash Wilking, some extra hair, skin, and nail support is crucial. “As someone who is constantly sweating and working out, I'm always challenging my skin, hair, and nails: From boxing to riding my bike and working with clients, I put my body through a lot,” she writes for mbg. That's why she invests in daily collagen supplements for their skin and hair-supporting benefits—and mbg's beauty and gut collagen+ is perfect for the job.*
The collagen powder Ash Wilking puts in her coffee daily.
For boxers, extra nail support is key. Keeping hands wrapped and in gloves creates a moist, humid environment, and nails are more vulnerable when damp. Doing this repeatedly, for extended periods of time, means keratin (what makes up your nails) may break more easily.
Collagen supplements have been shown to strengthen nails, as one study found that when participants took collagen daily for 24 weeks, it helped support their nail health, including better growth rates, reduced breakage, and improved appearance.*
mbg's formula also includes biotin, which has been shown to support thickness and firmness of nails in several human studies: One found that those who took biotin supplements had 25% thicker nail beds than the placebo group.*
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
These star nutrients are also important for healthy hair growth: If you frequently gather your hair into a super-tight pony, you may face a host of problems, including breakage and even increased shedding. This is just another one of the many reasons those who exercise regularly may want to consider a collagen supplement, especially one that contains biotin.*
See, collagen supplements amino acids—the building blocks of your hair fiber.* Not to mention, one small study found that women who took supplemental biotin experienced notable hair regrowth than the placebo group.*
Wilking appreciates the extra support, given the physical demand on her body every day. “I started taking mbg's beauty & gut collagen+ because it hits multiple angles. I knew it was going to help the strength of my hair and nails and create a glow in my skin,” she explains.*
This is precisely what makes the mbg beauty & collagen powder stands out from the rest: It works on multiple health goals at once.* “I've been taking it for a few months now, and I've noticed a huge difference in my skin's texture, tone, and hydration and my hair's strength and smoothness.* I add a serving to my morning coffee every day and I feel like I'm starting my day off on the right foot,” Wilking adds.
The takeaway.
As a boxing coach and fitness trainer, Wilking loves strengthening her body from multiple angles. She decided to try out the mbg beauty & gut collagen+ to happily discover improvements in her skin, hair, and nails—all of which could use a little extra love after long days of training. If you want to learn more about collagen supplementation check out this guide to the benefits for hair, skin, nails, and more.*
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*