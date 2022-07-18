Naomi Watts Loves This Collagen Powder For Healthy Hair—Here's Why It Works
Naomi Watts knows a thing or two about clean beauty. In fact, when the actress, mom, and co-founder of Onda Beauty (a curated clean beauty retailer) sat down with the New York Times to discuss her ride-or-die products, she name-dropped many of our all-time favorite clean beauty staples—including our very own beauty & gut collagen+.
Especially when it comes to hair care, Watts calls upon mindbodygreen’s bestselling beauty supplement to support her strands from the inside out.* Here, we explain why this blend stands out amongst the rest.
Why beauty & gut collagen+ is a top pick for supporting healthy hair.
Quick caveat: While collagen supplementation has been quite extensively studied for skin benefits, the body of research on hair health isn't as large (yet). (We guess it's just lower on the totem pole of research focus areas for researchers right now.)
However, we do know that collagen peptides (i.e., chains of key amino acids) allow the body to have a greater number of available amino acids. This enhanced amino acid pool can be used to strengthen the hair follicle and scalp environment, as well as to make keratin (aka, the protein your strands are made up of!).* So it makes sense why Watts might see a positive change in the quality of her tresses.
beauty & gut collagen+
Plus, we know that shielding hair follicles and strands from oxidative stress is crucial to keep them healthy and full. Free radicals that come from UV rays, pollution, stress, et al., can lead to oxidative stress in the body—your skin and hair included. In order to combat this oxidative stress, it helps to call upon free-radical fighters like antioxidants.* We included vitamins C and E, plus curcuminoid-laden turmeric and broccoli-sourced sulforaphane, in our beauty & gut collagen+ blend for this very reason (antioxidant power and benefits).*
Next, the essential B vitamin biotin is actually required for healthy hair at a cellular level, as it is involved in the production of keratin, the main structural protein component of hair.* We think way more research is needed on biotin and hair, but science has demonstrated that inadequate biotin levels (i.e., biotin status in the blood) are relatively common in women dealing with hair loss. Furthermore, a small study in women did report hair growth when supplementing with biotin (as part of a multi-ingredient supplement with other nutrients and bioactives like vitamin C, zinc, horsetail, and more) compared to those given a placebo.* Hence, the 500 micrograms of biotin in each serving of our supplement blend.
Finally, we can't forget about a healthy, supple scalp—a thriving scalp is the root of all hair growth, after all. To support scalp hydration, we added hyaluronic acid to the formula. As you’ve probably heard by now, hyaluronic acid is great for supporting moisture levels in the skin.* Well, the scalp is skin, too, and it needs proper hydration in order to thrive.
The takeaway.
Honestly, we aren’t surprised by Watts' love for our beauty & gut collagen+, as it was formulated specifically to support healthy skin, hair, and nails—and what beauty fan wouldn't want that? Plus, it's not just collagen, like so many products out there. It's collagen plus (i.e., seven thoughtfully curated, additional micronutrients, botanicals, and bioactives). If you want to learn more about the benefits of supplementing with collagen, check out our full guide here.*
