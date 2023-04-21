Why Are So Many Vegans & Vegetarians Starting To Eat Meat Again?

According to a report published by Chef’s Pencil, from April 2021 through April 2022, Google Trends data showed a decline in veganism popularity. In the United States, searches for vegan staple foods and vegan recipes dropped (though there was a notable search surge for vegan restaurants) during this time period.

As for what caused the dip, authors ruled out home cooking fatigue, noting, “overall recipe searches in the United States have actually increased [from 2020 to 2022].” It’s likely not an issue of availability, either. The Vegan Food Global Market Report forecasts the global vegan food market will grow from being a $16.05 billion to an $18.27 billion industry in 2023.

Instead, nutritionist Melissa Wasserman Baker, RDN speculates that health concerns are what's driving many vegans and vegetarians to reintroduce meat into their diets. Nutrient deficiencies, gastrointestinal issues, and protein deficits that translate to a lack of collagen (and, therefore, weaker bones and joints) are just some reasons why vegans and vegetarians might decide to make the switch, Baker says.

To see these decisions happen in real-time, all you need to do is log onto social media. “Many people instantly feel better when switching [to a vegan diet], but I really felt the opposite,” travel and lifestyle influencer Kristin Addis (@bemytravelmuse) tells mindbodygreen. “I would get dizzy, my skin broke out more, and although I tried to get all of the nutrition I needed, it would get very difficult on trips to remote areas." Sometimes, she notes, her only option would be to eat bread or vegan snack bars, further fueling the problem. For Addis, there was no question that reintroducing meat into her diet would alleviate her symptoms.

TikToker Abigail Martin was vegan for four years before her hormones took a hit. “I think there is definitely a right way to be vegan and sustain yourself properly while doing so,” Martin tells mindbodygreen, “but it is substantially more difficult, and not everybody is made for it, in my opinion." Since incorporating meat into her diet again, Martin says she feels healthier, physically and mentally.