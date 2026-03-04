Why 24 Minutes Of Music May Be The Sweet Spot For Anxiety Relief
Reaching for a calming playlist when anxiety spikes isn't just intuitive, science says it works. But new research reveals that how long you listen may matter more than what you're actually playing.
What's more, music paired with a specific sound technology called auditory beat stimulation (ABS) has been shown to meaningfully reduce anxiety symptoms.
What the research found
A 2025 study published in PLOS Mental Health tested whether there's a dose-response relationship between music listening and anxiety relief. Researchers recruited 144 participants with moderate trait anxiety who were already taking medication to manage their symptoms.
Participants were randomly assigned to one of four groups: 24 minutes of pink noise (the control), or 12, 24, or 36 minutes of music embedded with ABS. The results found that all three music conditions outperformed the pink noise control. However, the 24-minute session produced the strongest overall reduction in anxiety, performing just as well as the 36-minute session and outperforming the 12-minute version.
This builds upon a 2022 study published in PLOS ONE1, which tested 163 people also taking anxiety medication. That research found that for participants with moderate trait anxiety, the combination of music plus ABS was most effective at reducing both somatic anxiety (the physical stuff, like a racing heart) and cognitive anxiety (the mental loop of worry).
The takeaway from both studies is that music alone is good, but playlists with ABS are better. Plus, about 24 minutes appears to be the optimal duration for meaningful relief.
What is auditory beat stimulation, anyway?
Auditory beat stimulation isn't just a fancy term for relaxing music. It's a technique where specific sound frequencies are layered into audio tracks to help guide your brainwaves toward a calmer state.
It's different from simply listening to slow, soothing music. ABS actively works with your brain's electrical activity to promote relaxation from the inside out. When you hear two slightly different frequencies in each ear, your brain perceives a third "beat" at the difference between them. This can encourage your brainwaves to sync up with that frequency, a process called brainwave entrainment.
The 2022 study used theta-range frequencies (4-7 Hz), which are associated with deep relaxation and drowsiness. The 2025 study used alpha-range frequencies (10 Hz), linked to calm, alert focus. Both showed benefits for anxiety, suggesting the technique works across different frequency ranges.
Why 24 minutes seems to be the sweet spot
So, why does 24 minutes work so well? The research suggests a few likely explanations.
First, your brain needs time to "settle in" to the calming frequency. Think of it like meditation: the first few minutes are often spent just trying to quiet the mental chatter. The real benefits come once you've moved past that initial resistance.
Plus, the 24 minutes allow for sustained brainwave entrainment without requiring a major time commitment. While 36 minutes showed similar benefits, the researchers noted that 24 minutes offers the best balance of effectiveness and practicality.
It's also worth noting that both studies included participants who were already on anxiety medication. This suggests that music with ABS works as a complementary tool, not a replacement for other treatments. If you're managing anxiety with medication, therapy, or other strategies, this is something you can layer on top of what you're already doing.
How to put this into practice
Here's how to make this research work for you:
- Aim for 24 minutes. That's the duration researchers identified as the sweet spot for anxiety relief. If you have more time, 36 minutes offers similar benefits. Even 12 minutes showed improvement over pink noise if that's all you can manage.
- Look for music with ABS or binaural beats. Search for "binaural beats for anxiety" or "auditory beat stimulation" on streaming platforms or apps. Some wellness apps specifically offer tracks designed for relaxation using these techniques.
- Find the right moment. Good times to try this include during your commute (with headphones), as part of a wind-down routine before bed, or as a midday reset when stress peaks. The key is choosing a time when you can actually listen without interruption.
- Use headphones. For binaural beats to work properly, you need to hear different frequencies in each ear. Over-ear or in-ear headphones both work.
The takeaway
If your usual 10-minute calming playlist isn't cutting it, the science suggests you need a bit more time. Two clinical trials now show that music with auditory beat stimulation can meaningfully reduce anxiety, and 24 minutes appears to be the sweet spot for real relief.
It's not a cure-all, and it's not a replacement for professional treatment if you need it. However, as an accessible, low-risk tool to add to your anxiety management toolkit, it's worth carving out those 24 minutes.