Research Shows This (Fun!) Daily Habit Is Linked To A 39% Lower Dementia Risk
There are few things better than turning on a really good playlist curated just for your tastes. Or hearing a favorite song that you haven’t listened to in far too long. Or that magic moment something special comes on the radio.
The tingles of excitement you feel during those needle drop moments reveal something powerful and innate. Music is important to the human experience.
Interestingly, research is beginning to uncover all the ways that's true—including cognitive performance with age. A new observational study published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry reveals that listening to music may significantly lower the risk of dementia and cognitive decline.
Music is a surprisingly helpful habit
Analyzing data from more than 10,000 older adults, researchers examined how music-related leisure activities may impact cognitive function with age.
Surveying a wide range of music engagement—from actual instrument playing to everyday listening, minimal listening to no music at all—they found one category had a particularly powerful link.
- Individuals who consistently listened to music had a 39% lower chance of developing dementia compared to those who rarely did.
- The music-listening group also showed 17% lower rates of cognitive impairment, which means a noticeable decline in thinking and memory that exceeds what’s expected of “normal aging,” but unlike dementia, people can still manage daily life;.
- And the group showed stronger overall cognitive scores and better episodic memory (the ability to recall everyday events like conversations, appointments, or what you did earlier in the day).
In other words, music wasn’t just associated with feeling better. It was linked to measurable protection of the brain.
What the science says about music and brain health
Long before this dementia-focused study, researchers have explored how music affects mood, cognition, and even physical health.
The mood-boosting benefits of music aren’t just anecdotal. Listening to music has been shown to reduce stress hormones, lower anxiety, and improve sleep quality—all factors that play a direct role in long-term cognitive resilience.
Smaller cognitive studies also link music exposure to improved attention and memory performance, particularly when listening to familiar or instrumental music. Familiar songs, in particular, activate memory centers of the brain, creating strong neural connections.
There’s also evidence that pairing music with movement matters. Research shows that rhythmic music can improve coordination, gait, and motor timing, which is why it’s often used in physical rehabilitation. That physical engagement may further amplify music’s brain-protective effects.
One reason music is so powerful is that it stimulates nearly every part of the brain at once—emotion, memory, attention, and motor centers are all engaged. This widespread activation may help preserve neural flexibility1, the brain’s ability to adapt and reorganize over time. That flexibility is a cornerstone of healthy aging. Just like the body, the brain needs regular movement to stay resilient.
Making music part of your routine
Our favorite part of this study was that it looked at simply listening to music—not learning, not playing, not attending a live concert. No, you don’t need formal music lessons, expensive equipment, or music hall tickets to tap into these benefits. All you need is a good playlist.
Here are research-supported ways to integrate music into your day:
- Daily listening: Play your favorite playlist during morning routines, while cooking, during your drive, or on a walk—whatever habits you do daily. Those who made music a habitual part of life saw the greatest cognitive advantage.
- Mind the volume: Keep music at a moderate level. Chronic exposure to loud volumes can damage hearing, and hearing loss itself is a known risk factor for cognitive decline. A good rule of thumb is being able to hold a conversation without raising your voice.
- Active engagement: Yes, you can just sit and listen to music, but stack your brain boosting benefits by being an active participant in your listening. Singing along, tapping rhythms, or dancing adds sensory-motor involvement that may boost cognitive stimulation beyond passive listening.
Of course, music doesn’t stand alone. It’s a fun, easy-to-follow addition to any routine—that works best alongside sleep, social connection, physical movement, nutrient-dense diet, and other brain-boosting habits.
The takeaway
The idea that something as simple as your favorite songs could support brain health is reassuring to say the least. While this research doesn’t prove that music causes lower dementia risk, it reinforces a powerful truth: small, consistent habits can shape well-being as we age.