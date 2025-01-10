Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Study Finds How People Over 60 Can Improve Their Quality Of Sleep

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
January 10, 2025
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Study Finds How People Over 60 Can Improve Their Quality Of Sleep
Image by Rawpixel / iStock
January 10, 2025

The sleep struggle is real—especially for those over the age of 60 who are more prone to insomnia. Thankfully, researchers have figured out a simple bedtime hack that can help. 

A study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society says that listening to calming music at least 30 minutes before bedtime can improve sleep quality in people over 60.

The results came from a combination of multiple randomized control trials (five, to be exact) with 288 total participants.

Each trial found that listening to calming music for at least four weeks can be a safe and effective way to improve sleep quality in adults 60 years and older.

What is "calming" music?

The studies compared the effects of calming vs. rhythmic music on sleep quality. And while calming music seemed to act as more of a sleep aid, both genres were still more effective than falling asleep without music. 

But what exactly is the distinction between rhythmic and calming music? According to the study, calming music has a slower tempo and a smoother melody, whereas rhythmic music tends to be louder and have a faster tempo. (Think classical vs. pop music.) 

How does it work?

Listening to relaxing music for at least 30 minutes to one hour before bedtime helps to promote better sleep by slowing your heart rate and breathing pace while also lowering blood pressure—all of which help decrease stress levels and anxiousness1

While listening to music before bed may feel calming in the moment, don't be surprised if you still need a cup of coffee or a midday nap for the first few days. According to the findings, the actual benefits on sleep quality may not show up for at least four weeks. 

So, make sure you have your calming bedtime playlist queued and ready to go—consistency is key here. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

5 Quick & Simple Mental Exercises To Try During Stressful Times
Mental Health

5 Quick & Simple Mental Exercises To Try During Stressful Times

Sarah Regan

Your Complete Guide To Post-Acupuncture Care: What To Do & Avoid
Integrative Health

Your Complete Guide To Post-Acupuncture Care: What To Do & Avoid

Snow Xia L.Ac.

The One Neurologist-Approved Workout That's A+ For Better Brain Health
Mental Health

The One Neurologist-Approved Workout That's A+ For Better Brain Health

Jamie Schneider

The Science-Backed Morning Habit You're Missing — It Takes Only 5 Minutes
Integrative Health

The Science-Backed Morning Habit You're Missing — It Takes Only 5 Minutes

Ava Durgin

Research Untangles Why Antidepressants Can Have Such Severe Side Effects
Mental Health

Research Untangles Why Antidepressants Can Have Such Severe Side Effects

Jenny Fant

Eating Like This Could Help You Fall Asleep Faster, One Study Finds
Integrative Health

Eating Like This Could Help You Fall Asleep Faster, One Study Finds

Jenny Fant

85% Of Women With PCOS Are Also Deficient In This Essential Vitamin
Integrative Health

85% Of Women With PCOS Are Also Deficient In This Essential Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

Your Cardiovascular Health Depends On This Daily Habit, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Your Cardiovascular Health Depends On This Daily Habit, Study Finds

Hannah Frye

5 Reasons To Take Protein Powder—Even If You Don’t Go To The Gym Daily
Integrative Health

5 Reasons To Take Protein Powder—Even If You Don’t Go To The Gym Daily

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Quick & Simple Mental Exercises To Try During Stressful Times
Mental Health

5 Quick & Simple Mental Exercises To Try During Stressful Times

Sarah Regan

Your Complete Guide To Post-Acupuncture Care: What To Do & Avoid
Integrative Health

Your Complete Guide To Post-Acupuncture Care: What To Do & Avoid

Snow Xia L.Ac.

The One Neurologist-Approved Workout That's A+ For Better Brain Health
Mental Health

The One Neurologist-Approved Workout That's A+ For Better Brain Health

Jamie Schneider

The Science-Backed Morning Habit You're Missing — It Takes Only 5 Minutes
Integrative Health

The Science-Backed Morning Habit You're Missing — It Takes Only 5 Minutes

Ava Durgin

Research Untangles Why Antidepressants Can Have Such Severe Side Effects
Mental Health

Research Untangles Why Antidepressants Can Have Such Severe Side Effects

Jenny Fant

Eating Like This Could Help You Fall Asleep Faster, One Study Finds
Integrative Health

Eating Like This Could Help You Fall Asleep Faster, One Study Finds

Jenny Fant

85% Of Women With PCOS Are Also Deficient In This Essential Vitamin
Integrative Health

85% Of Women With PCOS Are Also Deficient In This Essential Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

Your Cardiovascular Health Depends On This Daily Habit, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Your Cardiovascular Health Depends On This Daily Habit, Study Finds

Hannah Frye

5 Reasons To Take Protein Powder—Even If You Don’t Go To The Gym Daily
Integrative Health

5 Reasons To Take Protein Powder—Even If You Don’t Go To The Gym Daily

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Quick & Simple Mental Exercises To Try During Stressful Times
Mental Health

5 Quick & Simple Mental Exercises To Try During Stressful Times

Sarah Regan

Your Complete Guide To Post-Acupuncture Care: What To Do & Avoid
Integrative Health

Your Complete Guide To Post-Acupuncture Care: What To Do & Avoid

Snow Xia L.Ac.

The One Neurologist-Approved Workout That's A+ For Better Brain Health
Mental Health

The One Neurologist-Approved Workout That's A+ For Better Brain Health

Jamie Schneider

The Science-Backed Morning Habit You're Missing — It Takes Only 5 Minutes
Integrative Health

The Science-Backed Morning Habit You're Missing — It Takes Only 5 Minutes

Ava Durgin

Research Untangles Why Antidepressants Can Have Such Severe Side Effects
Mental Health

Research Untangles Why Antidepressants Can Have Such Severe Side Effects

Jenny Fant

Eating Like This Could Help You Fall Asleep Faster, One Study Finds
Integrative Health

Eating Like This Could Help You Fall Asleep Faster, One Study Finds

Jenny Fant

85% Of Women With PCOS Are Also Deficient In This Essential Vitamin
Integrative Health

85% Of Women With PCOS Are Also Deficient In This Essential Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

Your Cardiovascular Health Depends On This Daily Habit, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Your Cardiovascular Health Depends On This Daily Habit, Study Finds

Hannah Frye

5 Reasons To Take Protein Powder—Even If You Don’t Go To The Gym Daily
Integrative Health

5 Reasons To Take Protein Powder—Even If You Don’t Go To The Gym Daily

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Tight Muscles? Why A PT Says Strength Training Actually Improves Stiffness
Integrative Health

Tight Muscles? Why A PT Says Strength Training Actually Improves Stiffness

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Quick & Simple Mental Exercises To Try During Stressful Times
Mental Health

5 Quick & Simple Mental Exercises To Try During Stressful Times

Sarah Regan

Your Complete Guide To Post-Acupuncture Care: What To Do & Avoid
Integrative Health

Your Complete Guide To Post-Acupuncture Care: What To Do & Avoid

Snow Xia L.Ac.

The One Neurologist-Approved Workout That's A+ For Better Brain Health
Mental Health

The One Neurologist-Approved Workout That's A+ For Better Brain Health

Jamie Schneider

The Science-Backed Morning Habit You're Missing — It Takes Only 5 Minutes
Integrative Health

The Science-Backed Morning Habit You're Missing — It Takes Only 5 Minutes

Ava Durgin

Research Untangles Why Antidepressants Can Have Such Severe Side Effects
Mental Health

Research Untangles Why Antidepressants Can Have Such Severe Side Effects

Jenny Fant

Eating Like This Could Help You Fall Asleep Faster, One Study Finds
Integrative Health

Eating Like This Could Help You Fall Asleep Faster, One Study Finds

Jenny Fant

85% Of Women With PCOS Are Also Deficient In This Essential Vitamin
Integrative Health

85% Of Women With PCOS Are Also Deficient In This Essential Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

Your Cardiovascular Health Depends On This Daily Habit, Study Finds
Integrative Health

Your Cardiovascular Health Depends On This Daily Habit, Study Finds

Hannah Frye

5 Reasons To Take Protein Powder—Even If You Don’t Go To The Gym Daily
Integrative Health

5 Reasons To Take Protein Powder—Even If You Don’t Go To The Gym Daily

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Tight Muscles? Why A PT Says Strength Training Actually Improves Stiffness
Integrative Health

Tight Muscles? Why A PT Says Strength Training Actually Improves Stiffness

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.