Based on their research, the study concluded that hard-to-get habits are associated with certain attachment styles. Attachment theory holds that the way people behave in relationships (known as their attachment style) is formed during childhood based on their relationships with their earliest caregivers. Those who grow up with attentive caregivers tend to grow up to have a secure attachment style, whereas those who had more complicated relationships with their caregivers tend to grow up with an insecure attachment style, whether that's an avoidant attachment style or an anxious attachment style.

Researchers found that those who have a more avoidant attachment style are the most likely to play hard-to-get. This attachment style is characterized by a penchant for forming less secure relationships, motivated by a desire to keep a sense of independence. About 25% of adults have an avoidant attachment style, according to the foundational research in the area.

On the other side of the equation, those who are most likely to pursue people who played hard-to-get are those who demonstrated traits of attachment anxiety, which is rooted in a fear of abandonment and includes increased neediness. About 19% of adults have this attachment style.

"The nice thing is it's compatible. If you're secure about yourself and about others loving you, you're less likely to get involved in such game-playing," said Gillath, "and you're not playing hard-to-get or pursuing people that are playing hard-to-get. But if you're insecure, you're more likely to use these strategies, playing and pursuing, and it's serving a role for both sides."

It wasn't just attachment style that showed a correlation with these behaviors, either—the researchers also saw a trend related to gender: "Women, as we expected, are playing hard-to-get more, and men are pursuing them,"