The Time Of Day You Exercise May Affect How Much You Eat Later
Post-workout hunger is real, and for a lot of people it leads to eating more than they intended. What's less obvious is what's actually driving it. A new study1 points to workout timing, not pre-exercise eating, as the bigger factor.
About the study
Post-workout hunger is well-documented, but the real driver is less obvious. Is it the time of day you exercise, or whether you've eaten beforehand?
This study set out to determine the main factor of post-workout hunger, specifically, whether it's the time of day you exercise or what you eat directly before the workout. To investigate, researchers recruited 35 healthy young adults and had each person complete the same workout (30 minutes of treadmill running) multiple times, under different conditions.
Because each participant did every condition themselves, the researchers could compare how the same person responded to different scenarios.
Here's how the conditions broke down:
- Morning, fasted: Participants worked out first thing in the morning after a 12-hour overnight fast (no breakfast beforehand).
- Evening, fasted (12 hours): Same long fast, but the workout happened in the evening.
- Evening, fasted (6 hours): A shorter fast before an evening workout, more like skipping lunch and then exercising after work.
- Morning, fed and Evening, fed: A smaller group of 17 participants also completed morning and evening sessions after eating, to see if having a meal before exercise changed anything.
After every session (across all conditions and all 35 participants), researchers tracked how much each person ate immediately after the workout at a test meal, and how much they ate over the full 24 hours that followed.
They also measured hunger, fullness, and the urge to eat throughout.
Morning exercise was linked to hundreds fewer calories consumed
Compared to morning exercisers, people who worked out in the evening consumed about 400 more calories at the post-workout meal and roughly 547 more calories over the full day.
After evening sessions, participants felt hungrier, had a stronger desire to eat, anticipated eating more, and felt less full.
What didn't matter? Whether they'd eaten before exercising. Pre-workout feeding suppressed fat burning during the session but had no effect on appetite or how much people ate afterward.
Even shortening the pre-exercise fast from 12 to 6 hours before an evening workout left 24-hour intake elevated. The appetite advantage came from working out in the morning, not from skipping breakfast first.
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Why your body's clock matters more than your breakfast
Hunger shifts throughout the day, and is impacted by so many different things, including hormones. Ghrelin, the hormone that triggers hunger, naturally climbs toward the evening, while the hormones that signal fullness are more active in the morning.
So by the time you finish an evening workout, your appetite may already be on the rise, regardless of how much fat you burned. Morning exercise sidesteps this entirely, landing when hunger is naturally lower.
Torching more calories during a workout doesn't automatically mean you'll eat less afterward. When you exercise matters more than what's happening metabolically during the session.
How to put workout timing to work for you
If weight management is one of your goals, this research adds a practical variable worth considering.
A few things to keep in mind:
- Evening workouts still count: Exercise at any time of day supports cardiovascular health, muscle maintenance and longevity, mood, and overall wellbeing. Timing is one lever among many.
- Fasted exercise isn't a hunger hack: This study suggests that exercising in a fasted state doesn't suppress appetite or reduce calorie intake the way many people assume. Skipping breakfast before a workout hoping to eat less later isn't supported by the evidence.
- Morning workouts may offer a slight edge: If you have flexibility in your schedule and weight management is a priority, shifting workouts earlier is a simple, evidence-informed adjustment worth trying.
The best workout is still the one you'll actually do consistently.
The takeaway
Exercise timing shapes post-workout appetite in ways that pre-workout eating simply doesn't. This study found that morning workouts were consistently linked to lower calorie intake throughout the day, while evening sessions drove more compensatory eating regardless of fasting duration.
If you have the flexibility to shift your schedule, earlier may be the smarter move for managing hunger.