The five most common cancers in the U.S. are lung, colorectal, pancreas, breast, and liver. Colorectal cancer is one of the easiest to catch early, and it is also very treatable when in this stage. In 2018, the American Cancer Society changed its colorectal screening guidelines, and they now recommend screening people at 45 (formerly 50) if they are of average risk. This change was based on an analysis of data that found a rise in colon and rectal cancer in younger people even though overall rates are declining.