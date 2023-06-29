If you shave your legs but they never look that smooth, you could be dealing with what many people call strawberry legs. This is caused by a number of factors, from keratosis pilaris (KP) to a dull razor and beyond—so no, it’s not necessarily something you’re doing wrong.

That being said, there is one habit that might be making your strawberry legs even more pronounced. To come, what you need to know and what to do.