What's Your Next Go-To Daily Routine Essential? 

Maybe it's your gua sha stone. Or your essential oil diffuser. It could even be your blender. We all have that one thing we reach for on a regular basis to get us through the day (or wind us down at the end of it). And even though it comes second-nature to us now, there's always a first time for everything.

Got room in your routine for a new daily essential? Read on for three science-backed health and beauty wellness must-haves at discounted prices you can only find on ebay.