What Your Naps Might Be Saying About Your Health as You Age
It’s easy to think of a daytime nap as harmless, even restorative. You feel tired, you lie down for 20 minutes, and you get on with your day. In later life, it can start to feel even more normal, almost expected. Sleep at night gets lighter, mornings come earlier, and an afternoon rest begins to sneak into the routine without much thought.
Naps aren’t just about resting. They can also reflect what’s going on in your body. Things like energy levels, sleep quality, inflammation, and circadian rhythm can all show up in subtle ways here, often long before anything feels clearly off or worth worrying about.
That’s what makes this new research study1 on napping patterns worth paying attention to. Not because naps are inherently bad, but because the way we nap may be carrying information about overall health that’s easy to miss in day-to-day life.
How researchers tracked naps & health over nearly 20 years
This study followed more than 1,300 adults, most in their 70s and 80s, for up to 19 years as part of a long-running aging cohort. Instead of relying on memory or questionnaires, researchers used wearable devices worn for about 10 days at the start of the study to objectively track daytime sleep.
They looked at four specific nap patterns: how long people napped, how often they napped, how consistent those naps were from day to day, and when they tended to nap during the day.
Then they compared those patterns with long-term health outcomes, specifically all-cause mortality, while adjusting for factors like nighttime sleep, chronic conditions, and overall health status at baseline. The goal was to see whether nap behavior itself carried any signal beyond general aging or illness.
Naps, timing, & mortality risk
Three patterns stood out clearly. People who napped longer during the day had a higher risk of death over the follow-up period. Each additional hour of daytime sleep was linked to about a 13% increase in mortality risk. More frequent napping also mattered, with each extra daily nap associated with a 7% higher risk.
Timing added another layer. People who tended to nap in the morning had a roughly 30% higher risk compared with those who napped later in the afternoon.
What matters here is not the nap itself, but what it may be reflecting. Researchers emphasize that daytime sleep is not the problem. Instead, longer or earlier naps may show up when something else is going on, such as disrupted circadian rhythms, poorer nighttime sleep, cardiovascular strain, or early neurodegenerative changes. In other words, naps may be acting less like a habit and more like a signal.
That reframes how to think about daytime sleep. It is not something to eliminate or fear, but it is worth noticing when patterns shift, especially if naps become longer, more frequent, or start creeping earlier into the day.
No more naps?
The practical takeaway is not “stop napping.” Short naps can still support alertness and recovery, and the study does not suggest harm from occasional rest. The signal appears when napping becomes heavier, more frequent, or tied to early-day sleepiness that feels out of character.
If daytime sleep is increasing over time, it may be worth looking at what is driving it. Nighttime sleep quality is an obvious place to start, but so is cardiovascular health, medication effects, mood changes, and conditions like sleep apnea that affect breathing or oxygenation during sleep.
It also helps to pay attention to timing. Feeling drowsy in the late afternoon is more aligned with normal circadian rhythms than needing sleep earlier in the morning or late morning hours, when most people are typically more alert.
The takeaway
A nap is not just rest. It is shaped by the brain, heart, metabolism, and circadian clock all at once. When that pattern starts to change, it may be worth paying attention, not because it predicts something on its own, but because it can point toward changes that are worth checking more closely.
The goal is not to monitor every nap. It is to notice when your body starts asking for rest in a different way than it used to, and to treat that as information rather than background noise.