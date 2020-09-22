 Skip to content

What 6 World Religions Have To Say About Vegetarianism

Joel Kahn, M.D.
Cardiologist By Joel Kahn, M.D.
Dr. Kahn is the founder of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity. He is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Michigan School of Medicine and is a professor of medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine.
Kale Salad Or Slaw

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

Last updated on September 22, 2020

Many religions around the world stress the importance of showing mercy to animals and respect for the planet. Here are just a few religions that have made statements in support of what we now call a vegetarian diet.

I share this list not to imply that eating meat should be against your religion; everyone has the right to make their own food choices. But it is interesting to consider how plant-based eating has long appealed across time periods and ideologies.

1. Judaism.

Vegetarianism has a strong tradition in Judaism, as the original design for the Garden of Eden. In an early chapter of Genesis it is written that, “I give you every seed-bearing plant that is upon the earth, and every tree that has seed-bearing fruit; they shall be yours for food."

The Book of Daniel is also viewed as showing religious support for vegetarianism. When the prophet Daniel and three fellow slaves were in captivity, they were offered the King’s rich diet but refused and asked for only “vegetables to eat, and water to drink.” Jewish dietary law also stresses avoidance of cruelty to animals, whether in the production of food or as beasts of burden.

2. Christianity.

Of the many branches of Christianity, the strongest support for vegetarianism comes from the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Founder Ellen White was vegetarian, and lacto-ovo-vegetarianism is promoted in this denomination. Research on followers of this religion has been helpful in demonstrating better health and lifespan in those adhering to plant-based diets.

3. Islam.

Islam stresses kindness, mercy and compassion for animals. The majority of Muslims who eat meat follow laws called Halal, which allow for “clean” animals that are properly slaughtered. Certain animals are not permitted, depending on how they are killed, and pork is also forbidden in Islam.

4. Hinduism.

There is a strong tradition of vegetarianism in the Hindu religions, stemming from the reverence for the sacred cow. Vegetarianism is viewed as a daily sadhana, or spiritual practice, by many Hindus.

5. Buddhism.

There is also a strong tradition of vegetarianism in Buddhism. In some Sutras, Buddha stressed that followers should not eat meat or fish. Many Buddhist monks are strict vegetarians.

6. Jainism.

Originating about the same time as the Hindu and Buddhist religions, Jainism stresses the practice of ahimsa, or non violence. Jains believe in abstaining from meat and honey and avoiding harming harming any living creatures—including insects.

