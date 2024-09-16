The bottom line is, setting boundaries is more about what you'll do in a certain situation if your boundary isn't being met rather than just what the other person does. Don't forget this key rule of thumb the next time you have to set a boundary—which is sure to happen, whether within your family, friendships, or even at work. While it may not come naturally at first, the more you flex your ability to speak up for yourself and hold your boundaries, the easier it will become.