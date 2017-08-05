Hung Over? Exactly What To Eat (And Avoid!) To Feel Better, Stat

One of the downsides to eating an overall clean and healthy diet is that when you do indulge in, say, a cocktail, you feel it a lot more. A lot of my nutrition clients get annoyed when this first happens as they find their new limit, but it shows them how their body is getting used to better nourishment and a higher quality of life and as such can actually be a powerful motivator to keep up the great work.

It’s also definitely an argument for drinking only stuff you absolutely love! There’s nothing like waking up in the middle of the night, unable to get back to sleep, wondering whatever could have made you think that second $5 glass of house red was worth it.

While the primary cure for a hangover is time, what we eat and drink can make a big difference. Here are some of my go-to recommendations to help you feel more like yourself when you wake up wishing time traveling was a thing so you could go back and take that glass out of your hand.