Yes, You Can Make A Healthy Cocktail. Here's How

Ah, summer. A time filled with beaches and picnics and stone fruit and...alcohol. It sometimes seems that every summer activity comes with a side of rosé, and it can be hard to reconcile a wellness-forward lifestyle (or simply wanting to feel good enough to enjoy all that hiking and biking and beaching) with the social nature of the season. While drinking to excess is never recommended, it's also important to live a life full of balance, with as many soul-satisfying moments as there are body ones. With that in mind, here are a few tricks that will help you create a healthier cocktail: