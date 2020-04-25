There’s no question that many people miss spending time with friends and family. And let’s face it, many people are probably sick of seeing their roommates or family members who live with them. As a solution to both cases, some people are choosing to move in with people outside of their normal household. The term has been dubbed “quaranteaming,” and though it may be fun, is it safe?

Well, that depends on a lot of factors. Similar to traveling between different houses during the pandemic, the answers are not cut and dried.