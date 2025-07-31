Pulling This Tarot Card Is Basically A Green Light From The Universe

Like every card in a tarot deck, the Star card can be applied to all aspects of life. "In love, it may be an invitation to be more authentic with your partner, to let go of the ego and to be more open and vulnerable as you establish new relationships," says Esselmont. "It may also come as a source of hope, especially if there has been a deep wounding in the past or a difficult event like a breakup. Despite the hardship, there is always hope and opportunity for something new to emerge."