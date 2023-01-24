The iconic supermodel, entrepreneur, and actress Veronica Webb is beloved in the fashion and beauty industry for her lengthy (and groundbreaking) career. In 1992, she became the first Black woman to have a long-term cosmetics contract (that being with Revlon). She’s appeared in almost every major magazine, and written for several of them too (including Interview, Paper, and Esquire). And she’s walked for the likes of Victoria’s Secret, Chanel, and most recently Sergio Hudson's viral Spring 2022 show.

And as I’ve come to realize, her career longevity is thanks to the fact that she puts in the work—while making sure she cares for herself in the process. “I think indulgence in self care is an oxymoron. How can you possibly be too indulgent when you’re caring for your body? Our bodies are designed to work themselves out of a job—so you have to keep giving your body bonuses so that it will continue to want to work,” she jokes.

Personally, I also adore her for how damn funny she is—every conversation I’ve had with her is peppered with laughter, including this phone call we had to discuss what beauty and wellness products she’s into lately.

Here, how the model and entrepreneur looks so good (spoiler alert: we talk about Star Wars more than one might expect for a beauty article).