Before deciding what books to put in what room, you might want to take a look at your collection as a whole: What do you want to read? What won't you ever read, even though maybe you're holding on to it because you bought it? What have you "outgrown" or no longer feel aligned with?

Every time I've done a big book purge, it's helped me make space for new things and opened my eyes to how much my interests and focus may have shifted even over a year or two. Donating books is a terrific way to pay the wisdom forward.