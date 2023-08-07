The formula is deeply hydrating. “Softness in a tube! Best hand cream I’ve ever used!!” notes one user, Theresa. It uses a combination of botanicals known for their moisturization and conditioning properties such as shea butter, moringa seed oil, aloe vera, and oat oil. We wanted moisturizers that were going to instantly calm irritated skin and leave them feeling soft.

Users also rave that it’s helped ease the appearance of aging skin. “I have thin, aging skin. One use of this hand cream and I was blown away. I will never run out of this! The best!,” writes the reviewer Kelly.

It contains biotech pre- and postbiotics shown to improve skin firmness, help with wrinkle prevention and reduction, as well as support epidermis framework regeneration.

It also contains the wrinkle-reducing coenzyme Q10 for antioxidant support and a robust assortment of plant-based extracts for extra skin-support nutrients. That’s not all: It contains a brightening antioxidant complex (that uses extracts from watermelon, lentils, and apple stem cells) that helps fade dark spots.

It’d be remiss not to mention the texture. It's decadent, rich, and slightly whipped like really good butter—but then it soaks so quickly. That's why I like using it both day and night: It's thick enough for a night cream but fast-absorbing enough for day. “This is the best hand cream I've ever used. It absorbs quickly and completely, leaving no stickiness behind. My perpetually dry hands are greatly improved!” says one reviewer, Barbara.