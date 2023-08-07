This Hand Cream Saves Crinkly, Cracked Skin Says Users
In the desperate search for a holy grail hand cream, we made our own. If you can’t find it, make it! The mindbodygreen postbiotic hand cream checks all the boxes. It’s rich in moisturizing botanicals, so it keeps skin supple and soft. It contains healthy aging actives to help ease the appearance of fine lines, dark posts, and crepey skin. It supports and strengthens the skin barrier, protecting it from environmental stressors. And most importantly, it feels like heaven to apply.
Not only do I feel this way, but our mindbodygreen beauty community does as well. Just read on for what they have to say.
This hand cream is the “holy grail” and “the best hand cream ever.”
The high-quality, innovative blend nurtures your skin microbiome, deeply hydrates, provides antioxidant protection, and improves the appearance of the skin instantly and over time. And users are noticing the results. “I am obsessed with this hand cream. I work in an office and my hands are always dry. This is the first hand cream I have ever used that keep my hands soft, smooth and nourished. Must have in my daily regimen,” writes Marcia.
The formula is deeply hydrating. “Softness in a tube! Best hand cream I’ve ever used!!” notes one user, Theresa. It uses a combination of botanicals known for their moisturization and conditioning properties such as shea butter, moringa seed oil, aloe vera, and oat oil. We wanted moisturizers that were going to instantly calm irritated skin and leave them feeling soft.
Users also rave that it’s helped ease the appearance of aging skin. “I have thin, aging skin. One use of this hand cream and I was blown away. I will never run out of this! The best!,” writes the reviewer Kelly.
It contains biotech pre- and postbiotics shown to improve skin firmness, help with wrinkle prevention and reduction, as well as support epidermis framework regeneration.
It also contains the wrinkle-reducing coenzyme Q10 for antioxidant support and a robust assortment of plant-based extracts for extra skin-support nutrients. That’s not all: It contains a brightening antioxidant complex (that uses extracts from watermelon, lentils, and apple stem cells) that helps fade dark spots.
It’d be remiss not to mention the texture. It's decadent, rich, and slightly whipped like really good butter—but then it soaks so quickly. That's why I like using it both day and night: It's thick enough for a night cream but fast-absorbing enough for day. “This is the best hand cream I've ever used. It absorbs quickly and completely, leaving no stickiness behind. My perpetually dry hands are greatly improved!” says one reviewer, Barbara.
The takeaway
If you’re on the hunt for a hand cream that deeply hydrates, helps fade dark spots, smoothes fine lines, and protects your skin barrier, check out mindbodygreen’s postbiotic hand cream.
