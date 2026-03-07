What Makes A SuperAger? A Massive Brain Study Offers A New Clue
Most of us assume some degree of mental decline is simply the price of getting older. You misplace your keys more often. Names take longer to remember. The sharpness you had at 35 starts to feel like a distant memory by 75. We've largely accepted this as a biological inevitability, just what aging does to the brain.
But there's a small, fascinating group of people for whom that story doesn't hold. They're called SuperAgers, adults 80 and older who perform on memory tests as well as, and sometimes better than, people decades younger. They're not outliers because of luck or genetics alone. Something is happening inside their brains that researchers have been trying to understand for years.
A new study1 just brought us closer to an answer, and what they found challenges some long-held assumptions about the aging brain's capacity for renewal.
Inside the brains of SuperAgers
To investigate how neurogenesis changes with age and cognitive health, researchers analyzed post-mortem hippocampal brain tissue from several different groups of adults:
- Young adults with normal cognition
- Older adults aging normally
- Adults with early signs of dementia
- Adults with Alzheimer’s disease
- SuperAgers
Using advanced single-cell sequencing techniques, the team analyzed more than 350,000 individual cell nuclei from these brain samples. This allowed them to identify neural stem cells, immature neurons, and the molecular signals involved in forming new brain cells.
What the researchers found
SuperAgers don't just maintain their neurons better than other older adults; they grow more new ones.
The process is called hippocampal neurogenesis, the creation of fresh neurons in the hippocampus. For a long time, the scientific consensus held that adult humans largely couldn't generate new brain cells, that what you were born with was more or less what you had to work with. That view has been shifting, and this study adds significant weight to the newer understanding.
Not only does neurogenesis happen in adult human brains, but the rate of it appears to be meaningfully tied to cognitive resilience.
SuperAgers showed a distinct neurogenic profile that researchers are calling a "resilience signature," a pattern of molecular activity that seems to protect against the kind of cognitive deterioration most people experience in their eighties.
They also found that in people with Alzheimer's, neurogenesis was significantly diminished, and early disruptions in the neurogenic process were visible even in people with preclinical disease who hadn't yet shown symptoms.
The brain, in other words, may signal cognitive trouble at the cellular level long before it becomes visible in behavior.
Habits to help support neurogenesis
No single habit can guarantee a “SuperAger” brain. But research across neuroscience and longevity suggests several behaviors consistently support brain plasticity and neuron growth.
Regular physical exercise
Physical activity increases blood flow to the brain and stimulates the release of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a molecule that helps neurons grow and survive.
Learning new skills
The brain thrives on novelty and challenge. Activities that require learning, such as playing a musical instrument, picking up a new language, or mastering a complex hobby, can strengthen neural connections and support brain plasticity.
Prioritizing deep sleep
Sleep plays a crucial role in memory consolidation and brain repair. During sleep, the brain clears metabolic waste and strengthens newly formed neural pathways.
Staying socially engaged
Meaningful social interaction is strongly linked with better cognitive health in later life. Conversations, shared activities, and community engagement all stimulate multiple regions of the brain.
The takeaway
This study won't tell you exactly how to become a SuperAger. But it does make a convincing case that what you do in your forties, fifties, and sixties is probably shaping what your brain looks like in your eighties in ways that matter more than most people assume.
Exercise. Sleep. Keeping your brain challenged. None of that is new advice. What's new is the evidence that those inputs are doing something measurable at the cellular level, well into old age. Now, go take that walk and call that friend.