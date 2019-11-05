mindbodygreen

What It Takes To Scale An Idea That Will Shape A Better Future For All

November 5, 2019

What does it take to remake the future? It's not just a forward-thinking solution and the drive to take action and a few risks. It's also the relationships you make along the way, valuable mentorship from those who have gone before, and the confidence of knowing you can actually change the game. 

Just ask Nikita Gupta, Ahva Sadeghi, and Kaitlin Mogentale—three next-gen startup leaders fresh from their time at Target Incubator, where they learned how to take their businesses to the next level. They're part of a new guard of change-makers wowing us with their fearless vision for a better future for all. The storied ambition gap? You won't find it here.

Do you have a mission-driven business idea? Target Incubator is now accepting applications for the 2020 cohort! The deadline to apply is December 2, 2019, at 11:59 Central Standard Time. Click here to apply!
Latest Articles

