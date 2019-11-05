What It Takes To Scale An Idea That Will Shape A Better Future For All

What does it take to remake the future? It's not just a forward-thinking solution and the drive to take action and a few risks. It's also the relationships you make along the way, valuable mentorship from those who have gone before, and the confidence of knowing you can actually change the game.

Just ask Nikita Gupta, Ahva Sadeghi, and Kaitlin Mogentale—three next-gen startup leaders fresh from their time at Target Incubator, where they learned how to take their businesses to the next level. They're part of a new guard of change-makers wowing us with their fearless vision for a better future for all. The storied ambition gap? You won't find it here.