These Next-Gen Entrepreneurs Are Writing The Blueprints For A Better World

Whether it's using technology for good, solving a sustainability problem, or empowering the next wave of workers as the modern workforce evolves, making the world a better place starts with an idea—and the entrepreneurs of the next generation are proving to be the geniuses behind them.

Below, meet three of the big thinkers and doers who are propelling some of our planet's most important movements. We heard about these intelligent young women first through Target Incubator, an accelerator program held at Target's Minneapolis HQ every year to help build and scale mission-minded businesses with the potential to spark powerful change in the world. (It's also why we're certain this won't be the last we hear of them). With one-on-one mentorship from business leaders and successful startup founders, Target Incubator program gives these young entrepreneurs the resources to take the next step in their entrepreneurial journey.

As a mentor for the Target Incubator cohort, Caroline Wanga—Target's chief culture and diversity and inclusion officer—put it this way: "When I think about this generation, I think about how well equipped, innovative, and action-focused they are. I fully trust them."