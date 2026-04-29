It's also deeply instinctual that parents feel this way—so if you find you have issues with overstepping, there's good reason for it. "It's a natural instinct for parents to help and try to 'fix' things for our kids. For the first year at least, they need us for every moment of their day, so it takes effort to adjust that as kids grow. And it hurts to watch them struggle, so we are inclined to take over," says Sarah Cohen, M.D., child, adolescent, and family psychiatrist at Westmed Medical Group. "It is also easier to just do things for them so when parents are harried, their patience goes down, and they tend to jump in. This is particularly challenging for a child who is developing on an atypical path as these moments may occur repeatedly throughout the day."