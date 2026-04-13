This can be a confronting question to sit with if your joy is not something you’ve been spending much time with. In a world with news headlines drenched in pain and grief, finding a place for joy might feel difficult. Similarly, you may have grown up in a family or have a social identity where your joy wasn’t valued or prioritized, making it even harder to claim it now amidst professional and childcare responsibilities. Mothers, in particular, can be charged with so much of the emotional and logistic labor in the household, that we begin to horde it—believe that we should suffer more than anyone else.