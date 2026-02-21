Stop Your Parenting Shame Spiral—Helpful Advice From A Mom & Therapist

The behavior you don’t like is often not the problem, it’s the shame you feel about it that has negative consequences for you and your children. Perfectionism can be the cover up of shame. When we are striving to get it right all the time, we are often trying to protect ourselves from getting in touch with our shame, which is why when we feel it, we typically want to hide it, deny it, ignore it. And yet, the antidote to shame is to be exposed and cared for. If you’re feeling like a bad mom, telling someone you feel seen, soothed and secured by, can help the feeling lessen. If you feel like your body is displeasing, talk about it. Allowing the shame to be acknowledged and welcomed, is what heals it—not becoming the perfect mom with the perfect body.