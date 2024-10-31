The truth is, I don't want to throw my hands up and conclude that fighting to save the planet is pointless because corporations pollute far more than I do. That doesn't feel any better than fixating for hours on whether I'm composting correctly. I want to feel less shame about being just one small, flawed person—but I also want to take action that I believe matters in this world. Under expansive recognition, we can both come to terms with our individual smallness and challenge the idea that our every effort is meaningless. When we see our small efforts as interconnected to the work and support of others, we become a lot more powerful (and our lives more meaningful) than individualism ever allowed us to be.