The term “workation” was coined by remote workers during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to describe the experience of traveling to a new place but keeping up with your workload while you're there.

A recent survey including over 1,000 U.S. residents shows that 67% of Americans went on some kind of workation in 2022, which isn’t necessarily surprising given that 44% of people who could work from home elected to do so in 2022.

In 2023, that percentage of those who opted to work from home reduced to 35%, still a significant difference from just 7% pre-pandemic, according to Pew Research.

The survey notes that 82% of respondents spent their workation in their origin country, while others went abroad. Most respondents noted their workations were between one week and one month, with some outliers staying even longer.

When asked about their reasoning behind the travel, 67% of respondents noted their workation was driven by a need to recharge mental and emotional batteries.